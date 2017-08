PrivateBancorp Investors Seek Appraisal Of $4.9B Merger

Law360, Wilmington (August 28, 2017, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Shareholders of PrivateBancorp Inc. petitioned the Delaware Chancery Court on Monday for an appraisal of their holdings in the company following a $4.9 billion cash and stock merger with the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in June.



In their petition, three funds associated with Fir Tree Value Master Fund LP owning more than 2 million shares of the Illinois-based regional bank are asking the court to value their shares of PrivateBancorp and award them the difference in the appraised value and the consideration received in the...

