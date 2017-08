CBP Needs Better Data On Foreign Trade Zones, GAO Says

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 6:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Customs and Border Protection must do more to quantify the downstream economic impact of duty-free foreign trade zones, according to a U.S. Government Accountability Office report circulated Monday that found a substantial lack of information about the program’s ripple effects.



Under the FTZ program, companies earn exemptions from tariffs, taxes and other customs fees by importing and using goods within one of several geographic areas demarcated by the federal government. The program is aimed at bolstering U.S. jobs, but the GAO said that the...

To view the full article, register now.