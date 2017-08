CVS Board Ignored Overbilling Scheme, Shareholder Suit Says

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 1:33 PM EDT) -- CVS Health Corp. officers and directors put the company at risk of having to pay “enormous” damages in part by ignoring repeated warnings that the pharmacy was participating in an illegal overbilling scheme, a shareholder claimed in a derivative suit filed Monday in Rhode Island federal court.



CVS shareholder Elie Feghali said CVS faces multiple lawsuits that could result in “billions of dollars” in damages for allegedly misrepresenting the cash price charged to the general public for prescriptions in order to overcharge insured customers and third-party...

