FCA Calls On Arnie To Bulk Up Insurance Misselling Campaign
The Terminator star is being paid £1.5 million ($1.94 million) for the appearance as the FCA encourages consumers to decide whether to make a claim for missold PPI. (AP) The regulator used money from 18 banks, credit card providers and building societies to pay the actor £1.5 million ($1.94 million) for the appearance as it encouraged individuals to...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login