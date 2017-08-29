FCA Calls On Arnie To Bulk Up Insurance Misselling Campaign

Law360, London (August 29, 2017, 12:34 PM BST) -- Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority unveiled a new heavyweight advertising campaign on Tuesday featuring "Terminator" star Arnold Schwarzenegger urging people to make a decision about missold payment protection insurance.



The Terminator star is being paid £1.5 million ($1.94 million) for the appearance as the FCA encourages consumers to decide whether to make a claim for missold PPI. (AP) The regulator used money from 18 banks, credit card providers and building societies to pay the actor £1.5 million ($1.94 million) for the appearance as it encouraged individuals to...

To view the full article, register now.