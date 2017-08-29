EU Commission Tweaks Law To Shut MiFID Trading Loophole

Law360, London (August 29, 2017, 3:41 PM BST) -- European lawmakers on Monday closed a potential loophole inside the forthcoming rewrite of bloc securities laws that allowed pre-arranged trading to occur outside the defined bounds of where firms are allowed to do business.



The European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, adopted a delegated act, which allows it to amend minor aspects of law without going through the usual channels, to update the new Markets in Financial Instruments Directive, known as MiFID II.



The law concerns systematic internalizers, known previously as “market makers,” which are investment...

