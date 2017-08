EU Motor Insurers Object To Planned Directives Updates

Law360, London (August 29, 2017, 2:05 PM BST) -- The European Commission does not need to introduce an EU-wide guarantee scheme to cover payouts for cross-border car accidents in the event that an insurer enters insolvency, a major insurance lobby said on Monday.



Insurance Europe has called instead for improvements to be made to the national frameworks that govern claims made across borders. The body made the comments in a joint response to the Commission’s consultation on plans to update the motor insurance directive, or MID, which has troubled the sector since the EU’s highest...

