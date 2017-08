EU Adjusts Bank Reporting To Cover Accounting Standards

Law360, London (August 29, 2017, 4:10 PM BST) -- The European Central Bank has updated the legal templates that banks use to report their financial information to national supervisors to ensure the documentation is aligned with an accounting standard that will require institutions to provide details of future credit losses.



The new international financial reporting standard, known as IFRS 9, will change the way financial institutions classify, measure and set aside provisions for expected losses on bad loans. It is set to come into force on Jan. 1, 2018.



“IFRS 9 brings fundamental changes to...

