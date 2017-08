Lloyds Risk Chief Allegedly Warned Against £10B HBOS Loan

Law360, London (August 29, 2017, 6:37 PM BST) -- Reservations a former Lloyds Bank risk manager had about the British lender's £10 billion ($13 billion) loan facility to help bailout HBOS in 2008 have emerged as a possible factor in a Lloyds shareholder suit set to open before London’s High Court in October.



Court documents seen by Law360 on Tuesday allege that Carol Sergeant, who served as chief risk officer at Lloyds Banking Group PLC when the loan facility was made, initially refused to sign off on the deal because of concerns over entering the...

To view the full article, register now.