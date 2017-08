Sedgwick Loses 12 More Attys, This Time To Robinson & Cole

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Twelve more attorneys have left Sedgwick LLP for the New York and Miami offices of Robinson & Cole LLP, marking the latest in a string of departures from Sedgwick, which has lost at least 33 partners since the start of the year.



“I couldn’t be more excited about the quality of the people who are coming in,” Robinson & Cole managing partner Stephen E. Goldman told Law360. “From the most senior to the most junior, they're a pretty accomplished group of lawyers.”



Four partners are among...

