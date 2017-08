SEC Warns Investors About 'Coin Offering' Fraudsters

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 1:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission told investors Monday they should be wary of companies claiming involvement with initial coin offerings, because they may just be trying to exploit excitement around the new technology in order to fraudulently manipulate the market.



The SEC issued an investor alert saying that public companies may claim to provide exposure to so-called ICOs, in which digital tokens are exchanged for money or digital currency, as a way to convince potential victims to invest in what turn out to be pump-and-dump...

