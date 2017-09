Quinn Emanuel Expands In Europe With 9th Office

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 5:19 PM EDT) -- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP said it has opened a new office in Stuttgart, Germany — its fourth in the country and ninth across Europe — that will focus on intellectual property and antitrust law.



As part of its expansion, the business litigation firm has hired Rudiger Lahme, whose practice includes domestic and international antitrust litigation and who was previously a senior associate at Latham & Watkins LLP in Hamburg and Brussels. Later this month, he will join Jesko Preuss, a commercial litigator who has...

