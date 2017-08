Advisory Board Inks $2.58B Health Care, Education Units Sale

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 4:02 PM EDT) -- The Advisory Board Co. said Tuesday it will sell its health care business to UnitedHealth Group's Optum and its education business to private equity firm Vista Equity Partners in a pair of deals together worth $2.58 billion, including debt, that come after an activist investor popped up in its stock earlier this year.



Washington, D.C.-based Advisory Board said the transactions follow a review of potential strategic alternatives for the company that kicked off in February and present an opportunity to set up both units for future...

