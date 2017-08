Proskauer Says Female Atty In $50M Bias Row Isn't Employee

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 5:41 PM EDT) -- Proskauer Rose LLP tore into a female partner and practice group head’s $50 million gender bias suit against the firm in Washington, D.C., federal court Monday, arguing she can’t sue the firm under laws that protect employees and not equity-holding members of a partnership.



The firm again urged the court to grant its motion to dismiss the suit, which was brought by the partner under a Jane Doe pseudonym, arguing Doe misunderstands the test for weighing the employee status of purported partners laid out by the...

