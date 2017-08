Duke To Cut Rates, Add $6B In Solar & Tech In Fla. Deal

Law360, Miami (August 29, 2017, 8:15 PM EDT) -- Duke Energy Florida Inc. announced Tuesday that it has reached a revised settlement agreement with the Florida Public Service Commission that would see the company absorb the remaining costs of a canceled nuclear power plant project and invest up to $6 billion in solar and various modernization projects.



The four-year agreement, set to take effect in January 2018, would replace an expiring 2013 settlement that drew controversy over the PSC's agreement to allow Duke to charge customers billions for the cost of canceling the planned Levy...

To view the full article, register now.