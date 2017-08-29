Perfumania Talks Dollars And Scents In First Ch. 11 Hearing

Law360, Wilmington (August 29, 2017, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Perfumania Holdings Inc. cleared its first and potentially second-to-last Delaware Chapter 11 hearing Tuesday, in a milestone for the big fragrance company’s prepackaged, take-private recapitalization that one nondebtor attorney headlined as “passes the smell test.”



Judge Christopher S. Sontchi scheduled an Oct. 6 plan confirmation and final debtor-in-possession hearing for the business, described as the nation's largest distributor of fragrances and cosmetics. It was expected to be the only other public proceeding for the 19-company bankruptcy, filed in the name of Perfumania Delaware affiliate Model Reorg...

