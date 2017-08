La Paloma Senior Creditor Says Its Plan Is 'Far Preferable'

Law360, Wilmington (August 29, 2017, 7:13 PM EDT) -- La Paloma Generating Co. LLC’s senior creditor hit back late Monday against criticism that its bid to file its own Chapter 11 plan in the case would “hijack” the proceedings, arguing that its exit strategy is “far preferable” to what it characterizes as the debtor’s litigation-heavy effort.



In a brief responding to second-lien creditors’ objection to its bid to terminate La Paloma's exclusivity period, senior creditor LNV Corp. told the Delaware bankruptcy court that the exit strategy the debtor is floating can’t be confirmed, chiefly because the top lender...

