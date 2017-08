Irish Regulator Warns Investment Firms Of MiFID II Failures

Law360, London (August 29, 2017, 5:52 PM BST) -- Irish investment firms need to “rigorously examine” and improve their policies for ensuring clients’ money is suitably invested, in light of a supervisory review that found the majority of firms failed to demonstrate full compliance with EU guidelines, the Central Bank of Ireland warned Tuesday.



The central bank said that the majority of firms it inspected could not demonstrate that they had adequate suitability policies and procedures in place, even though the deadline for complying with heightened standards is less than five months away.



Suitability requirements...

