Quinn Emanuel Adds Bonus Plan To Retain Associates

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 5:07 PM EDT) -- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP announced a plan Monday to award additional bonuses to associates who stay with the firm for at least three years in an effort to recruit and retain young legal talent.



Second- through sixth-year associates will be eligible to receive an annual award three years after the amount of the award has been determined, if they are still with the firm, managing partner John Quinn said Monday in an email to associates and partners. The associate longevity bonus pool, as it...

