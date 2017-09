Global 20: Herbert Smith Freehills

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 9:04 PM EDT) -- Herbert Smith Freehills LLP has maintained its place on Law360’s Global 20 list for the fourth year in a row, again proving itself an international powerhouse through its representation of Goldman Sachs International and Societe Generale against a Libyan government wealth fund, among other large cases and deals.



Herbert Smith Freehills



U.S. headcount: 33



Global headcount: 2,378



Total offices: 26



Offices by Region:



North America: 1



Europe: 9



Middle East: 3



Asia-Pacific: 12



Africa: 1



The firm has 26 offices across Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe,...

