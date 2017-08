Ex-ITC Judge Joins Hogan Lovells' IP Practice

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 3:49 PM EDT) -- A former U.S. International Trade Commission administrative law judge who retired from the position earlier in August has landed at Hogan Lovells’ Washington, D.C., office, where he will focus on representing clients on intellectual property matters, the firm announced on Monday.



Theodore Essex will work in Hogan Lovells’ intellectual property litigation practice group, after serving since 2007 as a judge at the ITC, where he often oversaw Section 337 unfair trade practices investigations, particularly dealing with patent and trademark law, according to the announcement.



The former...

