Alibaba-Backed Logistics Co. Raises IPO Target To $1B

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 6:33 PM EDT) -- Best Inc., a Chinese logistics company backed by e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd., on Tuesday increased the fundraising estimate for its initial public offering by one-third to $1 billion, which would make it third-largest IPO of the year.



Hangzhou-based Best submitted IPO plans in June, originally projecting to raise $750 million, but added another $250 million to its estimate on Tuesday, according to an amended registration statement filed with regulators. The company, represented by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, has yet to say how many...

To view the full article, register now.