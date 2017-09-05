If The CFPB Is Remiss, The Court Must Dismiss

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 10:21 AM EDT) -- On Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, a federal district court in the Northern District of Georgia took the extraordinary step of dismissing an enforcement action brought by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau against various payment processors due to the bureau's conduct during depositions despite orders from the court to the contrary. In those depositions, the bureau refused to provide any facts that would support its claims that the payment processors were aiding and abetting in the collection of illegal debts.



The history of the matter is as...

To view the full article, register now.