Enviros Tell 4th Circ. To Keep W.Va. Stream Toxicity Ruling

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 1:53 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups told the Fourth Circuit the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency failed in its duty to step in after West Virginia declined to set toxicity limits for hundreds of the state’s rivers and streams, saying the local regulator’s actions show the agency isn’t enforcing the law.



For years, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has refused to comply with Clean Water Act requirements and missed its own arbitrary deadlines to establish toxicity limits called total maximum daily loads for state water bodies, the Ohio Valley...

