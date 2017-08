UK Judge Says Fund Lacked Legal Right To Seize Essar Plane

Law360, London (August 30, 2017, 7:08 PM BST) -- An investment fund’s attempts to seize a plane owned by multinational conglomerate Essar Group to enforce payment of damages owed after it defaulted on a loan lacked lawful authority to so, a U.K. High Court judge ruled Wednesday.



In an oral judgment, Judge William Blair said David Asker, a High Court enforcement officer who sought to take control of a Boeing aircraft owned by Essar Global Fund Ltd., did not have the legal authority to seize the aircraft.



Essar had sought to set aside enforcement proceedings...

