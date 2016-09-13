Dead Greenhouse Plants Must Be Covered By Insurer: Judge

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 2:42 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge on Wednesday granted a large plant-growing company's summary judgment motion in a case against its insurer over coverage for many thousands of plants that died in the wake of a cooling-system breakdown.



U.S. Magistrate Judge Ellen Carmody granted summary judgment to Shoreline Growers Inc. in its coverage fight with New Hampshire Insurance Co., which after the April 2016 catastrophe reimbursed Shoreline just $5,000 for spoilage. Shoreline said its policy's growing stock endorsement should cover all $237,000 of loss after the death of...

