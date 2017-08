Fla. Tax Preparers Can’t Escape Feds’ False Returns Suit

Law360, Washington (August 30, 2017, 1:58 PM EDT) -- A trio of Florida tax preparers lost their bid for a quick win in a government suit alleging that they “willfully filed false tax returns” Wednesday, as a Florida federal judge found enough in the allegations to let the suit survive.



Wednesday’s ruling torpedoed the effort by Fred Pickett Jr. and his children, Jalisa Steele and Fred Pickett III, to jettison the claims that their businesses regularly filed false returns on behalf of customers. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks found that the government’s May complaint...

