FDA Announces Security Update For St. Jude Pacemakers

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 3:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Abbott on Tuesday said that patients with certain St. Jude pacemakers should check in with their doctors for firmware updates for the devices to prevent them from being hacked.



The FDA said that, while there are no known reports of patients being harmed by cybersecurity vulnerabilities, there’s still an increased risk that those vulnerabilities could be exploited by an unauthorized user accessing a patient’s device. A hacker could change a pacemaker’s programming, which could drain the battery or deliver...

