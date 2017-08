FDA Issues Guidance On Real-World Medical Device Data

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 7:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday released guidance on how it evaluates real-world data, such as that collected from electronic health records or culled from product registries, in its regulatory decision-making on medical devices.



The FDA said that such data can provide a window into the benefits and risks of medical devices, like how they’re used by health care providers and patients, and how they perform in routine medical practice conditions. It said that the guidance is meant to clarify how it evaluates such...

