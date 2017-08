Texas Justices OK Out-Of-State Attys To Help Harvey Victims

Law360, Houston (August 30, 2017, 4:14 PM EDT) -- The disruption and destruction caused by Hurricane Harvey prompted the Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday to issue a series of emergency orders, one of which allows out-of-state attorneys licensed elsewhere to practice law in Texas for the next six months if certain criteria are met.



The state's high court issued the order pursuant to section 81.061 of the Texas Government Code, which permits an attorney to practice in Texas if he or she is both in good standing with the entity that governs the practice of...

To view the full article, register now.