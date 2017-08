Fed. Circ. Vacates Part Of PTAB Ruling Of SynQor Patents

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 6:34 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday ordered the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to take another look at two SynQor Inc. power converter patents, saying the board made inconsistent rulings on identical issues dealing with obviousness during re-examinations.



The ruling came in separate appeals that SynQor and a competitor, Vicor Corp., filed after the PTAB’s decisions in inter partes re-examination. The board upheld the validity of one patent, but found numerous claims in the second were either anticipated or obvious.



Pointing out various inconsistencies between the decisions...

