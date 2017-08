IRS Collection Should Block $7.7M Tax Suit, 4th Circ. Told

Law360, Washington (August 30, 2017, 4:01 PM EDT) -- The IRS’ collection of roughly $614,000 from a taxpayer facing a more than $7.7 million tax liability means the 10-year statute of limitations should have still been running, blocking the larger collection action, the taxpayer told the Fourth Circuit on Tuesday.



William J. Gilliam is appealing a South Carolina federal judge’s May grant of a quick win to the government in its collection lawsuit filed in 2015. Gilliam is seeking to recoup a tax debt tracing back to the 1993 and 1995 tax years. While the...

