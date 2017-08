NYSE Wants Cos. To Delay End-Of-Day Material News

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 4:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday published a New York Stock Exchange proposal that would bar companies from issuing material news at the end of the day until after designated market makers finish their closing auctions, usually around 4:05 p.m.



The proposal is a move by the NYSE aimed at preventing significant price differences compared to other markets and investor confusion by making companies wait to release material information until after their official closing price on the exchange is published or five minutes after...

