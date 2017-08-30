Dems Ask SEC Chair To Enforce Conflict Minerals Rule

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Two high-ranking Democratic lawmakers urged U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton to have his agency "clarify immediately" that it will be enforcing its conflict minerals rule.



In a letter Monday, Rep. Maxine Waters of California and Rep. Gwen Moore of Wisconsin, both members of the House Financial Services Committee, hit out at a decision in April by then-acting SEC chair Michael Piwowar to halt enforcement of the rule. The rule, which was mandated by the Dodd-Frank Act of 2010, requires companies to disclose if...

