Brexit Threatens EU Bid To Adopt Universal Tax Rates

Law360, London (August 30, 2017, 6:51 PM BST) -- The possibility that post-Brexit Britain could become a tax haven on the European Union's doorstep may finally kill off the bloc's long-standing bid to stop tax avoidance with a single set of EU corporate tax rates, lawmakers heard Wednesday.



Experts told the European Parliament’s finance committee that Brexit plus the low taxation mantra of U.S. President Donald Trump threatened the Common Consolidated Corporate Tax Base, a 16-year old attempt to harmonize corporation tax.



The unfinished proposal, still pending in the European Council, which sets the bloc’s...

