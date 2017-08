One Firm Edges Ahead Of Peers In Quiet August For IPOs

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 9:19 PM EDT) -- Vinson & Elkins LLP steered two initial public offerings exceeding $600 million, including pigments company Venator Materials PLC's spinoff of chemicals manufacturer Huntsman Corp., leading peers in an otherwise quiet month for deals as summer draws to a close.



Five operating companies have raised $875 million through IPOs this month, and no additional deals are on the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq calendars this week, likely representing the entirety of August. Additionally, at least three blank check companies completed IPOs raising more than $500 million...

