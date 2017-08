Apotex Cleared To Intervene In Eagle's Orphan Drug Suit

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 6:25 PM EDT) -- Apotex Inc. has the right to intervene in a suit Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. is bringing against the FDA regarding a cancer treatment Eagle claims should have been given orphan drug exclusivity, as the fate of Apotex's in-process generic is directly affected by the litigation, a D.C. federal judge said Wednesday.



U.S. District Judge Gladys Kessler said it made sense for Apotex to wait until the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had accepted its abbreviated new drug application before requesting to intervene, making its Aug. 7 motion...

