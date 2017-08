Mars To Shed 12 Vet Clinics In FTC Deal Over $9.1B VCA Buy

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Mars Inc. has agreed to sell off 12 specialty and emergency veterinary clinics to assuage Federal Trade Commission concerns that its $9.1 billion bid to buy pet care company VCA Inc. would be anti-competitive, the agency announced Wednesday.



The FTC voted 2-0 to issue the complaint and accept the proposed consent order for public comment, according to the announcement. Under the proposed deal, Mars will divest the clinics to National Veterinary Associates, Pathway Partners Vet Management Co. and PetVet Care Centers.



One clinic each in Mission,...

