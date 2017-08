Tax Extensions Count For Return Deadlines, Tax Court Says

Law360, Washington (August 31, 2017, 1:23 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut woman can’t reclaim her overpayment to the Internal Revenue Service, a Tax Court judge said Wednesday, ruling that because the agency sent her a notice within two years of her missed filing deadline, she couldn't pursue a refund.



Wednesday’s decision denied Roberta Borenstein’s claim for a $32,000 refund, with Tax Court Judge Albert Lauber ruling that because the IRS sent her a deficiency notice for the 2012 tax year less than two years after her extended deadline to file a tax return for that...

