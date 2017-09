Should Law Firms Stop Aging Themselves?

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Browse enough BigLaw websites and you’ll realize the historical timeline — a list of dates tracing firm histories to their earliest possible predecessors — is near ubiquitous.



For most law firms, being able to tout a decades- or centuries-long existence is considered a testament to stability through market ups and downs, experts say. A recent review of the publicly available origin dates for the top 100 firms on the Law360 400 revealed an average age of 99.2 years.



However, some firms have in recent years opted...

To view the full article, register now.