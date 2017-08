UK To Reveal Decision On Secretive Economic Crime Review

Law360, London (September 1, 2017, 12:03 AM BST) -- Britain’s government is to make a decision about the future of U.K. agencies involved in investigating and prosecuting economic crime in the next few weeks, following a secretive review of their effectiveness, it was revealed on Friday.



Nicky Morgan, the chairwoman of the Treasury Select Committee, has released an exchange of letters between herself as head of the powerful parliamentary scrutiny group and Prime Minister Theresa May on the government’s intention — which is to make a decision behind closed doors before consulting the public....

To view the full article, register now.