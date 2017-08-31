Legal Tech Download: Tracking And Accelerating Innovation

Law360, Grand Rapids (August 31, 2017, 4:01 PM EDT) -- The world of legal technology is quickly evolving, with new products aimed at aiding lawyers coming to market in rapid succession.



Recent developments in the legal tech world include the beginning of a technology innovation program for startups at Allen & Overy’s London offices, the launch of the second legal accelerator through LexisNexis’ Lex Machina, and the creation of a website that tracks legal industry innovation.



Here, Law360 rounds up the biggest news in legal tech.



KCura Rebrands as Relativity



E-discovery software provider kCura announced Monday...

To view the full article, register now.