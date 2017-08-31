Legal Tech Download: Tracking And Accelerating Innovation
Recent developments in the legal tech world include the beginning of a technology innovation program for startups at Allen & Overy’s London offices, the launch of the second legal accelerator through LexisNexis’ Lex Machina, and the creation of a website that tracks legal industry innovation.
Here, Law360 rounds up the biggest news in legal tech.
KCura Rebrands as Relativity
E-discovery software provider kCura announced Monday...
