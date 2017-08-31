ITC To Probe Microfluidic Chip Imports Accused Of Infringing

By Kyle Jahner

Law360, Washington (August 31, 2017, 3:20 PM EDT) -- The International Trade Commission launched an investigation Wednesday into importation of microfluidic chips with genetic sequencing applications that allegedly infringe a series of patents held by life sciences and diagnostics research company Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Rad and co-petitioner Lawrence Livermore National Security LLC, which is licensed to use the patents, say 10X Genomics Inc. is violating five patents and seek limited exclusion and cease-and-desist orders for five products, according to an initial complaint filed July 31.

“While used for slightly different applications, each of these products...
