Chinese Early Childhood Education Co. RYB Files $100M IPO

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 6:52 PM EDT) -- The largest early childhood education service provider in China, RYB Education Inc., filed plans Wednesday for an initial public offering that could raise up to $100 million with guidance from Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, making it the latest Chinese company to enter the U.S. listing pipeline.



RYB Education filed a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission looking to list American depositary shares on the New York Stock Exchange. It has not yet determined the number of shares it plans to offer...

