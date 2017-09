Pa. Mayor To Sue Pharma Cos. Over Opioid Crisis

Law360, Philadelphia (August 31, 2017, 2:04 PM EDT) -- A mayor of a Philadelphia suburb announced Wednesday that his township had retained counsel to sue over a dozen pharmaceutical companies over the burgeoning opioid crisis, becoming the first Pennsylvania municipality to take such a move.



Bensalem Mayor Joseph DiGirolamo said the township’s residents were getting slammed by the cost of responding to opioid-related overdoses and crimes connected to a surge in addiction. The township intends to target units of Purdue Pharma, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Cephalon and Endo.



The mayor said that attorneys from...

