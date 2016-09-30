Industry Challenges EPA's Regional Consistency Rule

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Three industry groups Wednesday asked the D.C. Circuit to strike down a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rule that restricts the effects of a federal appeals court’s decision on a nationally applicable regulation to that court’s jurisdiction.

The National Environmental Development Association’s Clean Air Project, the American Petroleum Institute and the Air Permitting Forum said in an opening brief that the EPA’s amended Regional Consistency Rule violates the Clean Air Act because it allows for regional inconsistencies and removes a process for identifying and standardizing inconsistent policies....
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

National Environmental Develop v. EPA


Case Number

16-1344

Court

Appellate - DC Circuit

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

September 30, 2016

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular