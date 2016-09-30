Industry Challenges EPA's Regional Consistency Rule

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Three industry groups Wednesday asked the D.C. Circuit to strike down a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rule that restricts the effects of a federal appeals court’s decision on a nationally applicable regulation to that court’s jurisdiction.



The National Environmental Development Association’s Clean Air Project, the American Petroleum Institute and the Air Permitting Forum said in an opening brief that the EPA’s amended Regional Consistency Rule violates the Clean Air Act because it allows for regional inconsistencies and removes a process for identifying and standardizing inconsistent policies....

