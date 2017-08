Impax Must Pay For GSK Wellbutrin Settlement, Teva Says

Law360, Philadelphia (August 31, 2017, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Teva Pharmaceuticals said that misrepresentations from drugmaker Impax Laboratories about the bioequivalence of a now-discontinued generic version of antidepressant Wellbutrin left it exposed to hundreds of millions of dollars in damages to Wellbutrin manufacturer GlaxoSmithKline, in a complaint filed in Pennsylvania state court Wednesday.



Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. argued that Impax Laboratories Inc. was responsible for paying the cost of an undisclosed settlement with GSK over the drug Budeprion, which was developed and manufactured by Impax and sold by Teva.



The company said it sold over...

