Slater & Gordon To Split Off Troubled UK Biz

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 2:32 PM EDT) -- Slater & Gordon Ltd. is continuing to struggle, saying Thursday it will split off its troubled U.K. business and turn it over to creditors while the publicly traded Australian law firm looks to focus on its core market at home.



In a filing with the Australian Securities Exchange, the firm said it had reached a recapitalization agreement with its senior lenders that will provide working capital, restructure the firm's debt, and see Slater & Gordon's U.K. operations transferred to a new holding company owned by the...

