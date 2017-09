House Panel Questions FINRA’s Self-Regulatory Model

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 7:29 PM EDT) -- Financial Industry Regulatory Authority CEO Robert Cook faced tough questions from both sides of the aisle in a congressional hearing Thursday over how his organization, which oversees its broker-dealer members, uses fines and sets regulations and whether the model could use more transparency.



Cook, who joined FINRA as CEO last year, testified Thursday afternoon at a hearing held by the capital markets subcommittee of the House Financial Services Committee. While FINRA is a self-regulatory organization, an association made up of broker-dealer members that sets its own...

To view the full article, register now.