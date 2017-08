Wells Fargo Finds 1.4M More Fake Accounts

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 12:15 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo & Co. said Thursday that it had identified 1.4 million more potentially fake accounts and paid out another $2.8 million to customers who faced hidden fees as a result, growing the scope of a scandal that has already cost over $300 million and sullied the bank’s reputation.



The San Francisco-based bank said an analysis of more than 165 million accounts opened by consumers and small businesses between 2009 and last year suggested as many as 3.5 million of them were fraudulent, far higher than...

