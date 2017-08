In Bipartisan Push, 8 Governors Float ACA Fixes

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 4:34 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan group of governors unveiled a blueprint Thursday for stabilizing Affordable Care Act insurance marketplaces and warned that Congress and the White House must quickly send a “strong signal” of support for the law.



The blueprint came from five Democrats, two Republicans and an independent. It included now-familiar recommendations — such as funding for ACA cost-sharing reductions and state stabilization efforts — but also some newer short-term ideas. For one, the governors urged Congress to waive the ACA’s health insurance tax in the 45 percent...

To view the full article, register now.